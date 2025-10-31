Record-breaking India upset Australia to reach World Cup final

Jemimah Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 127 as India pulled off a record chase of 339 against Australia on Thursday to set up a World Cup final against South Africa.

Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit 89, put on 167 runs for the third wicket as India won with nine balls and five wickets to spare at DY Patil Stadium, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The hosts finished on a total of 341-5 in reply to Australia's impressive 338 and ensured there will be a new name on the 50-over trophy on Sunday.

Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp, with smiles and tears of joy in the dugout.

"Firstly, I want to thank Jesus, because I couldn't do this on my own. I know he carried me through today," said player-of-the-match Rodrigues, a Christian born in Mumbai.

"It was really hard these last four months, but it just feels like a dream and it's not sunk in yet.

"Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible -- to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there and he fought for me."

India have twice been World Cup runners-up, in 2005 and 2017.

The hosts topped Australia's 331-7 against India earlier in the current tournament -- which was itself a new record chase for a women's one-day international.

It meant seven-time champions Australia suffered their first defeat in the ODI World Cup since 2017, when India beat them in the semi-final.

India appeared to be in deep trouble at 59-2 in the 10th over with Shafali Verma (10) and star batter Smriti Mandhana (24) dismissed.

But Rodrigues and Kaur rode out the storm and then took the attack to the opposition in front of a sizeable, partisan crowd.

- Dropped chances -

A key moment in the game came when Australia captain and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy dropped Rodrigues when she was on 82.

Annabel Sutherland broke through to dismiss Kaur for 89, with India needing another 113 for victory.

Rodrigues had another reprieve when she was put down by Tahila McGrath on 106 and stayed cool despite Deepti Sharma's run out for 24 and then Richa Ghosh's dismissal for 26.

Kaur said she did not "have words to express myself".

"Feeling great, we've been working for so many years," she said. "It's an amazing feeling.

Healy said her team had let themselves down.

"Did not finish with the bat well, did not bowl that great, dropped chances in the field," she said. "But ultimately, outdone in the end."

Australia earlier elected to bat in overcast conditions and Phoebe Litchfield smashed 119 off 93 balls.

India struck regular blows after a second-wicket partnership of 155 between Litchfield and Ellyse Perry, who made 77 after overturning an early lbw decision.

But Ashleigh Gardner ensured that Australia's good start did not go to waste, contributing a brisk 63 before a clatter of wickets in the final over.

Spinners Shree Charani and Deepti took two wickets each.

Both teams wore black armbands in memory of 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin, who died Thursday after being struck with a ball while training in Melbourne.