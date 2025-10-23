Thursday, October 23, 2025

Soumya, Saif smash Bangladesh’s highest ODI opening stand in Mirpur

The duo added 176 runs WI on Thursday, surpassing the previous Mirpur record of 150 runs set by Imrul and Anamul against Pakistan in 2014

Update : 23 Oct 2025, 06:59 PM

Soumya Sarkar and Saif Hassan etched their names into the record books by forging the highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in a One-Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The duo added 176 runs for the first wicket against the West Indies on Thursday, surpassing the previous Mirpur record of 150 runs set by Imrul Kayes and Anamul Haque against Pakistan in 2014. Bangladesh eventually posted 296 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs.

This stand also marked Bangladesh’s highest ODI opening partnership against the West Indies, eclipsing the 144-run effort by Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2019.

However, the partnership still fell short of Bangladesh’s all-time highest opening stand — the monumental 292-run stand between Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das against Zimbabwe in Sylhet in March 2022.

 
 

Topics:

Bangladesh CricketSoumya SarkarSaif Hasan
