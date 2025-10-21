Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Another heartbreak as Tigresses taste 7-run defeat to Sri Lanka

With the defeat, the Tigresses' slim hope to seal the semifinal was completely dented

Update : 21 Oct 2025, 11:34 AM

Bangladesh Women’s team experienced a yet another heartbreak when they tasted a seven-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their sixth game of the ICC Cricket World Cup at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today.

With the defeat, the Tigresses' slim hope to seal the semifinal was completely dented.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 202 in 48.4 overs, giving Bangladesh a modest target to victory but Bangladesh managed to put up 195-9 in 50 overs.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty made team-best 77 while Sharmin Akter Supta was not out on 64.

Bangladesh's hopes rested on Supta but she failed to pace the scoreboard when it mattered most. Also she didn't get adequate support from the other batters who failed to come with terms.

In fact, apart from Joty and Supta, Shorna Akter was the only other to manage double figures with 19.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu wrecked Bangladesh innings with four wickets. She was ably supported by Sughonda Kumarika who took two wickets.

Earlier, Hasini Perera led the charge for Sri Lanka with 99 ball-85, an innings laced with 13 fours and one six. Skipper and opener Chamari Athapaththu was the other notable scorer with 46 while Nilakshikha Silva added 37.

Shorna Akter claimed 3-27 in 10 overs to help Bangladesh wrap up Sri Lanka in substandard total after the Lankan female appeared in control.

Marufa Akter gave Bangladesh a good start, dismissing opener Vishmi Gunarate for duck in the first ball of the innings following Sri Lanka’s decision to bat first.

But that seemed to matter little for the Lankan as Athapaththu and Perera played with utmost confidence to keep the runs flowing with ease.

Rabeya Khan broke through with the wicket of Athapaththu, ending a 72-run partnership and paved the side’s way to claw back into the contest.

Bangladesh bowlers then took two more wickets in quick succession before Perera shared another crucial 74-run partnership with Nilakshikha Silva.

Shorna then appeared into the stage by breaking the partnership with the wicket Silva and triggered a collapse that saw the Lankans lost last five wickets for 28 runs.

Perera held one end by showing huge resolve before Shorna removed her as eighth batter of Sri Lanka.

 

Bangladesh Women Cricket TeamICC Women's Cricket World Cup
