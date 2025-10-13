Heartbreak again as Tigresses lose to South Africa in World Cup thriller

Bangladesh Women came agonizingly close in their fourth game in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 but fell short, losing a thrilling contest to South Africa by three wickets at Vishakhapatnam on Monday.

The Tigresses posted 232/6, powered by two contrasting half-centuries, only to see victory slip through their fingers in the final over.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh had a cautious start as openers Farzana Haque Pinky and Rubya Haider Jhilik put together 53 runs before departing in quick succession for 30 and 25 respectively.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty then steadied the innings with a crucial 32-run contribution in a 77-run third-wicket stand alongside Sharmin Akter Supta, who paced her innings patiently, reaching 50 off 77 balls.

South Africa 235 for 7 (Tryon 62, Kapp 56, de Klerk 37*, Nahida 2-44) beat Bangladesh 232 for 6 (Shorna 51*, Sharmin 50, Mlaba 2-42) by three wickets

It was Shorna Akter who electrified the innings, smashing a whirlwind 51 not out from just 35 balls, including three towering sixes, to record the fastest fifty by a Bangladeshi woman in ODI history and the quickest in this World Cup so far.

Her assault ensured Bangladesh posted a competitive total, setting a challenging target of 233 for the South African side.

Bangladesh’s bowlers fought valiantly in response, reducing South Africa to 78/5 and then 198/7. Nahida Akter and Fahima Khatun claimed key wickets, while the spin duo of Ritu Moni and Rabeya Khan kept the pressure on.

However, crucial chances were missed in the dying moments, including a dropped catch by Shorna Akter with just nine runs needed.

South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk played the finisher, dispatching a full toss over deep square leg off Nahida Akter in the final over to seal the victory with three balls to spare. Chloe Tryon, with 62 runs and a wicket, was adjudged Player of the Match.

Despite the heartbreak, Bangladesh remain resilient, having started the tournament with a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan and a competitive, albeit unlucky, four-wicket loss against England.

The Tigresses continue to show grit and character in only their second World Cup appearance, promising more thrilling contests ahead as they keep their heads high in the quest for a semifinal spot.