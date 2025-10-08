Fahima warns World Cup rivals they're no easy-beats

While suffering a loss to tournament heavyweights England, all-rounder Fahima Khatun doubled down and insisted Bangladesh believe they can match it with anyone.

Fahima said they were a Heather Knight wicket away from beating England at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Bowling hero Fahima Khatun admitted as much, speaking after her side's four-wicket defeat.

"We were trying hard to get Heather Knight’s wicket because if we had got her out at that stage, things would have been much better," she said.

The English veteran ground out an unbeaten 79 from 111 balls, soaking up plenty of early innings pressure and prioritising survival as she slowly but surely led a successful run chase, displaying high IQ game management.

It would ultimately prove pivotal in ensuring the fancied English scraped home to remain unbeaten at the World Cup.

But the result does nothing to dent Bangladesh's confidence, who move to one win, one loss at the tournament.

After two rounds of matches, they sit fourth in the standings and firmly in the semi-finals race.

They have beaten Pakistan and remain steadfast in their belief that they can hang with anyone.

"We started (the World Cup) well and we started our journey with a good win," Khatun continued.

"So, from that sense, we were very much confident. Today ... we fell short by 20-30 runs. (But) if we can maintain this flow, then (every) team will not be able to take us easily. We had a preparation that we're going to play the World Cup not only to play good cricket but we will go to win there, no matter who's our opponent. We won't see anyone superior, we'll just go according to our strength and we'd try to play well on that particular day. Ultimately the result will come toward us."

Khatun starred with the ball for Bangladesh, taking a team-high 3/16 from her 10 overs. Their bowling unit had belief their 178 runs with the bat was a defendable total.

But they ultimately couldn't complete the job despite having England 78/5 in the 23rd over. Alice Capsey (20 off 34) and Charlie Dean (27* off 56) offered middle-order contributions that helped see them home with four overs to spare.

"We have already said that we had a winning score, we will defend that because we were very much confident about our bowling attack and the same was said from our team management; they were very confident about it," Khatun continued.

"That inspired us a lot. So, we were very confident. When Charlie Dean came to the wicket, then I would give her credit, she played really well. From there we also gave some scoring balls where they converted them to boundaries. So, I think, there was a little bit of pressure at that stage, but still when I was talking with captain and my other team mates, when they were only 16 runs behind, I kept saying that if we can bowl four miraculous balls then the match is ours. Because anything can happen anytime, cricket is actually unpredictable. So, if we could bowl four good wicket taking balls then the match could turn into our favour. I think we had a chance till the last run."

Opening bowler Marufa Akter, who picked up Player of the Match honours against Pakistan, only managed five overs against England. The 20-year-old spent the second half of Bangladesh's fielding innings off the ground. But concerns have been downplayed by teammates.

"She was feeling some cramping issues," Khatun added.

"I think she’s better now. She’s doing well. I think it was one of the reasons for our loss. If we could let her bowl two (or) three more overs, then it would be more effective. We missed her a lot."

Bangladesh are next in action on Friday against the winless New Zealand, in another timely acid test for the Asian outfit.