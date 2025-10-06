India crush Pakistan by 88 runs amid handshake snub, umpiring drama

India thumped arch-rivals Pakistan by 88 runs in a Women's World Cup clash but the game was marred by controversy as players refused to shake hands at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

The two captains avoided the customary handshake at the toss and there was hardly a glance exchanged during play.

Once the formalities were done, both sides made a beeline to their dressing rooms, skipping the traditional post-match greetings, a frosty ending to a heated encounter.

The animosity that brewed during the recent men's Asia Cup in Dubai seemed to spill over to the women's fixture in Colombo.

Even before a ball was bowled, controversy struck when the toss went the wrong way.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana's call of "tails" was misheard by match referee Shandre Fritz and announcer Mel Jones as "heads".

When the coin landed heads up, the decision was incorrectly awarded to Fatima, who chose to field.

The drama didn't stop there. Pakistan's Muneeba Ali was caught short in bizarre fashion.

After surviving a leg-before appeal, she wandered out of her crease and though she had grounded her bat when the throw came in, it was in the air when the bails were dislodged.

The television umpire ruled her out amid heated protests from the Pakistan camp.

"We are very happy. This was a very important game for us. I am sure people back home are happy too. There are few areas to improve but, for now, we'll savour this win," said Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

India's innings was built on a series of useful starts, with Harleen Deol's composed 46 off 65 balls anchoring the effort.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh provided the late fireworks, blazing an unbeaten 35 off 20 deliveries with three fours and two towering sixes to lift India to a competitive 247.

Pakistan seamer Diana Baig bowled with heart, claiming 4-47 in a spirited spell.

Three of those wickets came in her final burst, though she was denied a five-for after overstepping when Jemimah Rodrigues was caught behind on two.

Pakistan's chase never got out of first gear. The Indian new-ball attack swung the ball late, nipping out early wickets before the spinners tightened the screws.

Off-spinners Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana shared five scalps between them while seamer Kranti Goud's three-wicket burst earned her the player of the match award.

Sidra Amin, batting at number three, stood tall amid the ruins. Her elegant 81 off 106 balls, laced with nine boundaries and a six, was a lone hand in an otherwise sorry tale.

Running out of partners, she perished sweeping Rana to square leg, ending Pakistan's faint hopes.

"We gave away too many runs in the Power Play. Sidra was superb again, but someone had to stay with her till the end. Very disappointed with the result," lamented Pakistan skipper Sana.

The win sent India to the top of the table in the eight-nation tournament while Pakistan languish in sixth, still searching for their first points.