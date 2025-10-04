Mustafizur, the 'King of Dots' in T20Is

Despite a mediocre bowling performance in the second T20 International against Afghanistan yesterday (Friday), Mustafizur Rahman entered into a record book with a bang.

Mustafizur went wicket-less after conceding 40 runs in four overs in the match, which eventually Bangladesh won by two wickets to confirm the three-match series.

During his bowling he bowled seven dot balls, which made him the bowler with most dot balls in T20 cricket.

Since T20 is a game of four-sixes, each dot ball is more valuable than gold. Mustafizur is now the bowler who has bowled the most dot balls in T20 international.

Yesterday, during the match, it was posted on his Facebook that 'The record for bowling the most dot balls in international T20s is now Mustafizur Rahman - 1142!'

That is, Mustafiz has bowled 1142 dots so far, which is the highest in this format of the game. Second on the list is former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.

Mustafizur has bowled in 120 innings and out of his 2616 valid deliveries, 1142 were dot delivery-which is, 43.65 percent-meaning, the batters were not able to score runs in those deliveries.

He has given away a total of 3195 runs. Southee has bowled 2753 balls in 123 innings, delivering 1138 dots (41.33 percent). Shakib has bowled 2720 balls in 125 innings, scoring 1078 dot delivery (39.63 percent).

Mustafizur, Southee and Shakib are the only three bowlers in this list who have scored more than 1,000 dot deliveries. Adil Rashid has bowled 988 dots in 2756 balls in 126 innings (35.84 percent). Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has had 984 dots in 2408 balls in 105 innings (40.86 percent).

There is no other bowler from Bangladesh in the top 10. However, Taskin Ahmed is in 11th place, by bowling 838 dots in 1755 balls in 81 innings-he has kept the batters scoring-less with almost half the balls (47.74 percent).

Rashid Khan has conceded the fewest sixes (82) among the top five bowlers who have bowled most dots. Next are Mustafizur Rahman (104), Shakib (120), Southee (142) and Adil Rashid (184).

Rashid Khan is ahead of these five in terms of taking wickets. With 179 wickets, he is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Southee has claimed 164 wickets, Mustafizur 152, Shakib 148 and Adil 141 wickets.

Rashid Khan is also at the top in terms of giving away less runs as his economy rate is 6.12, meaning he conceded just slightly over six runs per over. Next on the list is Shakib (6.80), Mustafiz (7.32), Adil (7.48) and Southee (8.00).