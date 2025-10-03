Marufa’s fiery burst puts her in cricket’s spotlight

Bangladesh’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday was important for the team’s World Cup campaign, but the story that carried beyond the ground was about one young bowler.

Nineteen-year-old Marufa Akter produced the kind of opening spell cricketers dream about. With the new ball under lights at the Premadasa, she swung two in sharply to remove Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin in the very first over. Pakistan never really recovered, and Bangladesh were always in control from there.

Captain Nigar Sultana, who has spoken often about the need for early breakthroughs, was quick to credit her fast bowler.

“I told the girls that we needed wickets in the powerplay. Marufa is very young, but she’s mature and confident. How she delivered was incredible,” she said after the match.

For Marufa, named Player of the Match, it was as much about belief as skill.

“Everyone was supporting me,” she said.

“Shobhana Mostary told me, ‘You’re a lovely bowler; you can do it.’ Our analyst reminded me two months ago that I could make an impact here. The first ball swung nicely, and I just kept my line and length.”

Her spell drew attention far beyond Bangladesh. Indian great Mithali Raj, working on ICC’s coverage, described it as high-class new-ball bowling.

“She got great swing and bowled in the right areas. Swing is important, but without line and length it doesn’t work. She nailed both and picked up two quick wickets,” Mithali said, adding that Marufa had caught her eye back in the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga, called the inswinger to Sidra Amin “pure skill.” Excellent control. So far the best delivery in this tournament.”

ICC itself posted clips of the over on its social platforms, highlighting what it called a game-turning burst.

Bangladesh’s spinners — Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, and Shorna Akter — ensured Pakistan were bundled out for 129, and the chase was comfortable thanks to debutant Rubya Haider’s half-century.

But the conversations after the game were less about the scoreline and more about what Bangladesh may have found: a genuine pace bowler who can trouble top orders.

Marufa has already played two T20 World Cups, but this was her first big ODI stage. For a side long built around spin, her ability to move the new ball feels like something different.

For now, Bangladesh prepare to face England in Guwahati on October 7. But one fiery over from a teenager has given their campaign a new edge — and given women’s cricket a new name to follow.