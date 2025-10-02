Thursday, October 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh Women crush Pakistan for flying World Cup start

Seamer Marufa Akter set the tone for the Tigresses with two wickets in the very first over

Marufa Akter stunned Pakistan with consecutive wickets in the opening over (AFP)
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 10:26 PM

Bangladesh kicked off their Women's Cricket World Cup campaign in style, cantering past Pakistan's modest 129 with seven wickets and 18.5 overs to spare in Colombo on Thursday.

On WODI debut, opener Rubya Haider announced herself with an unbeaten half-century, steering the chase with the composure of a seasoned pro as Bangladesh barely broke sweat in pursuit of the below-par target.

But it was their bowlers who set the tone.

Bangladesh 130 for 3 (Haider 54*, Baig 1-14) beat Pakistan 129 (Shorna 3-5, Nahida 2-19, Marufa 2-31) by six wickets

Lone seamer Marufa Akter struck with a double blow in her very first over, two wickets in successive balls, before a spin web tightened the screws on a hesitant Pakistan line-up.

"We are thrilled to get a win under our belt in our first outing," said Marufa.

"There was lot of support from my team-mates. Special credit to our team analyst who fed me with some valuable input leading into the game.

"We showed lot of energy on the field and we take lot of positives from this game."

With a rich spin arsenal at their disposal, Bangladesh never let Pakistan off the hook.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter snared two quick wickets to leave the opposition tottering at 47-4 inside 14 overs, before leg-spinner Shorna Akter came on to deliver the final nails on the coffin.

Bowling with metronomic accuracy, she cleaned up the tail, returning remarkable figures of 3-5 in 3.3 overs without conceding a run in her first three overs.

Rubya Haider played steadily on debut (AFP)

Then, Rubya anchored the chase, her half-century carved through cut shots that threaded the gap between point and cover.

She looked particularly strong square of the wicket, never needing to go aerial.

Pakistan, by contrast, produced a limp batting display with only two players crossing 20.

They must quickly come to grips with the sluggish Colombo surface, where all their matches will be staged.

One silver lining was the spell of seamer Diana Baig, a double international who has also donned Pakistan colours in football.

Her late inswingers kept Bangladesh's batters guessing, but with no scoreboard pressure to defend, her efforts weren't enough.

"We just lost too many wickets early on and never recovered," Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said.

"We need to put this defeat behind us now and bounce back stronger. We have a lot of young players in our ranks and the World Cup is their first big tournament and hopefully they will learn from the mistakes."

Starting XIs:

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi 

 

Topics:

Pakistan CricketBangladesh Women Cricket TeamICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Read More

Australia power past New Zealand in Women's Cricket World Cup

Supta: I want to contribute in Bangladesh’s winning cause in World Cup

Tigresses get Tk 3.20cr for just participating in World Cup

India, Pakistan trade accusations after Asia Cup trophy debacle

Varma guides India to Asia Cup final win over Pakistan

Women's cricket set for 'seismic' breakthrough at World Cup

Latest News

President exchanges greetings with Hindu community on Durga Puja

Mob attack on Dhaka Tribune journalist: Prime accused arrested

Rain pushes green chilli to Tk300/kg, most vegetable prices soar

Where does Trump’s peace plan leave the Palestinians?

Over 200 houses submerged on Saint Martin’s Island

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x