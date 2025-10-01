Tamim alleges ‘election fixing’ after stepping back from BCB polls

After confirming his withdrawal from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections, former national captain Tamim Iqbal sharpened his criticism of the process, calling it ‘rigged’ and unworthy of the sport.

While talking to the media in Mirpur on Wednesday, Tamim said he and at least 14 other heavyweight candidates had pulled out as a form of protest.

“This is not an election. Things are being done, however and whenever it suits. Cricket doesn’t deserve this kind of dirty game. Today, cricket has lost a hundred percent,” he told reporters.

Tamim went further, linking his protest to a wider issue. “People keep saying fixing in cricket must stop. But first, stop fixing elections. Only then can you talk about cricket fixing,” he said.

The withdrawals cut across categories, with several prominent figures backing away.

The BCB election commission on Tuesday afternoon published the final list of candidates across three categories for the October 6 polls.

The announcement came hours after Tamim and several other high-profile contenders withdrew their nominations, citing allegations of government interference.

Critics argue that the sports advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, is interfering in the election. Asif Mahmud, however, did not respond to this criticism till Wednesday afternoon.