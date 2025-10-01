Liton apologizes to fans for dismal show in Asia Cup

Bangladesh T20 skipper Liton Das has apologized to the fans on behalf of his team for their abysmal performance in the just concluded Asia Cup.

With the aim to reach the final, Bangladesh left the country for UAE but their mission ended in Super Fours after losing to India and Pakistan in consecutive days even though they are on track of winning both of those matches.

The captain, however, apologized today by posting on his social media handle.

"We gave our best as a team in the Asia Cup 2025. Playing in the final and winning it was our goal. But unfortunately, we could not achieve it. As a team, we sincerely apologize to all the passionate fans of Bangladesh," Liton wrote in the post.



Bangladesh reached Super Fours with a touch of luck and beat Sri Lanka in the first match, giving the fans a glimmer of hope to win the trophy that eluded them thrice in the past.

However, ahead of the India match, Liton sustained an injury that eventually ruled him out only the India game but also against Pakistan.

Bangladesh had to play both of those two matches in less than 24 hours. Because of that injury, he was also sidelined against the Afghanistan series.



Regarding his injury and his inability to play in two important matches of the Asia Cup, he wrote in the same post: "Personally, it was very difficult not to be able to play in the last two matches due to injury. For the same reason, I will not be able to participate in the upcoming Afghanistan series. I tried my best to recover, but we could not (reach the final)-it will hurt me for a long time."

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series starting next Thursday in Sharjah, followed by an ODI series, which will begin from October 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Jaker Ali Anik will lead Bangladesh team in T20Is in Liton's absence.

Liton vowed to return the due reward to the fans in the last part of his post, "Finally, I would like to sincerely thank each and every fan for the immense support you have given us throughout the tournament."

"As players, we are truly fortunate, because, we have the best fans in the world. Hopefully, we will be able to return the favor to you soon."