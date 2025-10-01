Supta: I want to contribute in Bangladesh’s winning cause in World Cup

Sharmin Akhter Supta, an experienced campaigner of Bangladesh Women’s team, expressed her desire to continue her rich vein of form in the upcoming World Cup.

Bangladesh made history in their first World Cup campaign three years ago and are out for more at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, she said while talking to the ICC.

Supta is one of the eight players returning to the competition, having helped Bangladesh to a historic first World Cup win over Pakistan.

Since then, Bangladesh have drawn a series with India, as well as recording a series win over Pakistan, with her runs a key part of the success.

“Obviously, past memories can give you positive intent and positive memory, and from that we get the confidence,” she said.

“In the last World Cup, some of the matches we played really well but lost, like against the West Indies.

“Last time, Sri Lanka weren’t playing and they are this time, and we always had a good fight with them. In the last two or three series, I’ve had some amazing times, and I want to continue to contribute like that for my team.

“I am just trying to do the same thing I have been doing and just maintain the process,” she added.

Bangladesh reached the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 qualifiers, beating out the West Indies on net run rate.

Supta was named in the team of the tournament, hitting 266 runs from five matches, including 94 not out against Thailand.

That followed a score of 96 against Ireland in November last year, with the right-hander still chasing a first century.

If she were to notch her hundred at the World Cup, it would be only the third ton made by a Bangladeshi woman and the first at a World Cup.

She added: “I need to push a little bit more for my first century, and it would be great to get a century in the World Cup.”

“I’m trying my best, and I am taking a lesson from the times I have made a mistake and got out and learned from this. I want to do it for my team.”

“I’m just trying to do well, and if I can do well then my team will do better also, but if I get the century, that will be memorable for my lifetime.”

At 29, Sharmin is part of an experienced older group of players that have been complimented by young guns.

The chief amongst those is Nishita Akhter Nishi, who will be making her World Cup debut aged just 17.

“Eight members played in the first World Cup, and the experience is always counted, so most of the girls are experienced from that tournament,” the opener said.

“But we have new members, and I think that is a nice combination for us, seniors and juniors.

“The seniors can give us experience, but the juniors give us energy, and altogether it will be something exciting,” she added.