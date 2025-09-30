Bulbul, Fahim set to be elected unopposed in BCB election

Aminul Islam Bulbul, a candidate for BCB president post and Nazmul Abdein Fahim are highly likely to be elected as directors

unopposed in the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election after Jamalpur District Sports Association's SM Abudllha Al Fuad Redwan's nomination paper was not validated.

Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Zobayed Hossain, BCB's returning officer on Monday announced that 48 of the 51 nomination papers submitted for the Board of Directors election 2025 were validated.

"Three nomination papers were submitted in the Dhaka Division and amongst them one has been rejected. That is of SM Abdullah Al Fuad Redwan from Jamalpur District Sports Association," the Returning Officer told the reporters today following the scrutiny of the nomination papers.

Redwan's nomination was rejected due to a mismatch between the supporting councilor's signature and the signature on his nomination form, he later explained.

Shaokat Hossain from Chandpur District Sports Association, and Hasibul Alam from Rajshahi Divisional Sports Association are the other two whose nomination paper was not validated.

Appeals against rejected nominations can be filed tomorrow, Sept 30, from 10 AM to 1 PM, with hearings from 2 PM to 5 PM.

So these three including Redwan, who would contest in the election for Dhaka seats along with Bulbul and Fahim will get an opportunity to validate their nomination paper.

The returning officer also told reporters today that those who submitted their nomination papers from the three district and divisional sports organizations who did not have any rivals, have been validated.

That means former national team cricketers Abdur Razzak and Zulfiqar Ali Khan from Khulna, Shakhawat Hossain from Barisal division and Rahat Shams from Sylhet division are sure to become BCB directors unopposed, unless any of them withdraw their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, all 30 nominations from clubs in Category 2 and three in Category 3 were deemed valid.

While appeals against rejected nominations can be filed tomorrow, Sept 30, from 10 AM to 1 PM, with hearings from 2 PM to 5 PM, nominations may be withdrawn on Oct 1, 10 AM to noon, and the final candidate list will be published the same day at 2 PM, also available on the BCB website.