Pakistan edge Bangladesh to seal Asia Cup final showdown with India

Pakistan sealed a nail-biting 11-run victory over Bangladesh to storm into the Asia Cup final, where they will face arch-rivals India in Dubai. Defending a modest 135-8, Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, held their nerve to restrict Bangladesh to 124-9 in their 20 overs.

The result ended Bangladesh’s hopes of reaching the summit clash, despite an inspired bowling performance earlier in the day from Taskin Ahmed, who claimed 3-28 to set up what looked like a winnable chase.

Taskin, returning after being rested against India, spearheaded Bangladesh’s attack, supported by Mahedi Hasan (2-28) and Rishad Hossain (2-18). Pakistan, who were reduced to 5-2 inside the second over, relied on Mohammad Haris (31), Mohammad Nawaz (25), and a late cameo from Shaheen Afridi (19 off 13) to inch to 135-8.

While it seemed under-par on a Dubai surface offering little help to batters, Pakistan’s attack turned the contest into a thriller, clinching a famous win in what had virtually been a semifinal.

Chasing 136, Bangladesh faltered early. Parvez Hossain Emon was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen, while Towhid Hridoy and Saif Hassan followed soon after, leaving the Tigers reeling at 29-3. Mahedi Hasan briefly counterattacked with a six, but his dismissal for 11 only deepened the slide.

At 44-4, the burden fell on Nurul Hasan and Shamim Hossain. Shamim looked promising, striking two sixes in his run-a-ball 30, while Nurul added 16, but both perished just as a partnership was needed to tilt the chase in Bangladesh’s favor.

From 97-6 in the 17th over, the game slipped away rapidly. Haris Rauf struck twice in the space of three balls, dismissing Tanzim Hasan and Taskin, before Shaheen returned to claim his third scalp.

Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman tried to engineer a late heist, but with 19 needed off the final over, Pakistan’s death bowling prevailed. Rauf held his nerve, conceding just three runs to seal the contest amid roaring celebrations from the Pakistan supporters.

Earlier, Bangladesh had done everything right with the ball. Taskin’s new-ball burst removed Sahibzada Farhan in the first over, while Mahedi Hasan dismissed Saim Ayub cheaply.

Rishad accounted for Fakhar Zaman and Hussain Talat, leaving Pakistan wobbling at 33-4. Haris’s 31 off 23 balls and Nawaz’s blistering 25 off 15 briefly revived their innings, but once Taskin returned to remove Nawaz, the innings lost momentum. Still, those late-order runs proved decisive.

In the end, Pakistan’s ability to squeeze Bangladesh’s middle and lower order made the difference. The win not only secured their place in the final against India but also set up a high-voltage clash that promises to light up the Asia Cup. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will rue their missed opportunity, especially after such a disciplined bowling display.

Bangladesh XI: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (capt & wk), Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (capt), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed