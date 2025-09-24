Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Injury scare for Liton ahead of India clash

Liton felt a sudden strain on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut during practice on Tuesday 

Update : 24 Sep 2025, 01:29 PM

Bangladesh captain Liton Das suffered an injury setback during a practice session ahead of the side’s crucial Asia Cup Super Fours contest against India on Wednesday.

The incident happened during a batting practice as Liton felt a sudden strain on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut.

Team physio Bayzid Ul Islam had immediately rushed to him and did an initial check-up after which Liton did not take part in the training. 

The team management, however, is yet to provide an update on his injury status.

Bangladesh will take on India tomorrow and less than after 24 hours, they will face off Pakistan in their last Super Fours match. 

The wicketkeeper-batter Liton has so far made 119 runs in four matches at an average of 29.75 and an excellent strike rate of 129.34.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh CricketLiton Das
Read More

Simmons: Bangladesh have the ability to beat India

Mahedi: Just another match

Liton praises Fizz, Saif as Asalanka rues late collapse

Saif, Hridoy power Tigers to 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Super Four opener

Salma first female to be appointed as BCB selector

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka square off in Asia Cup Super Four today

Latest News

Survey finds nation split on Awami League’s election bid

Bangladesh High Commission holds Consular Camps in Penang

Khalid: Govt working for Rohingya repatriation

Australia reaffirms support for climate-resilient agriculture in Bangladesh

Voters losing faith in BNP, Awami League; survey shows Jamaat on top

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x