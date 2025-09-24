Injury scare for Liton ahead of India clash

Bangladesh captain Liton Das suffered an injury setback during a practice session ahead of the side’s crucial Asia Cup Super Fours contest against India on Wednesday.

The incident happened during a batting practice as Liton felt a sudden strain on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut.

Team physio Bayzid Ul Islam had immediately rushed to him and did an initial check-up after which Liton did not take part in the training.

The team management, however, is yet to provide an update on his injury status.

Bangladesh will take on India tomorrow and less than after 24 hours, they will face off Pakistan in their last Super Fours match.

The wicketkeeper-batter Liton has so far made 119 runs in four matches at an average of 29.75 and an excellent strike rate of 129.34.