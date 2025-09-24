Simmons: Bangladesh have the ability to beat India

Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons believes his side has the capability to beat India in any kind of surface if they play to their full potential.

Simmons comment came a day before the high voltage clash against India in an Asia Cup Super Fours contest.

A victory in the match will keep Bangladesh’s nose ahead for the Asia Cup final, a target that they set before coming to the United Arab Emirates.

"Every team has the ability to beat India. The game is played on the day. It's not about what India have done before. It's about what happens on Wednesday (the day when Bangladesh will play against India),” Simmons told the reporters in Dubai during a pre-match conference.



India so far didn’t play against any ICC full nation apart from Pakistan in their last four matches. They won all matches, including twice against Pakistan with ease.

Bangladesh will be the first full ICC nation whom they meet tomorrow and the contest is set to be spicy, given the recent rivalry as the Tigers often gave India a torrid period on the field.

Even though in T20 format, Bangladesh won just one and lost 16 in 17 meetings against India, they are the one who had the upper-hand over India in ODI format of late. Even in last ODI Asia Cup in 2023, Bangladesh beat India with quite ease.

“It's what happens during that three-and-a-half-hour period, and we will try to play as best as we can and hope to force mistakes in India's armory. That's the way we win games,” Simmons said, recalling the ODI memory against India.

Simmons insisted that his side has the belief to make everything tougher for India and win it.

"There has to be belief. Having sat down today and spoken about things, there's a lot of belief that we have that chance,” Simmons said.

“If we get a break in the game, we have to hold on to it and take the chances, and we will have an opportunity to win a game against India."