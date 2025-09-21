Sunday, September 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Liton praises Fizz, Saif as Asalanka rues late collapse

Banglasdesh sealed a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four opener in Dubai on Saturday

Update : 21 Sep 2025, 04:33 PM

Bangladesh captain Liton Das credited his bowlers and batting depth after his side sealed a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four opener in Dubai on Saturday. He highlighted the impact of Mustafizur Rahman and Saif Hassan in particular.

"Before the Asia Cup we played a few series and we chased down the target so we knew we have a good batting side," Liton said. "We know how effective Mustafizur is. It was a very good wicket. Mustafizur and Taskin changed the game, with their 19th and 20th overs. It was looking at 190 at one time."

Liton also underlined Saif’s value to the side. "I know Saif has the talent to win us games. We knew he will be a good batsman in the UAE. I know his character, and know his game," he said. "Whenever you chase this type of game, you are pumped up for the next game. We have to come good again; new game new team, we have to bring our A game."

Player of the match Saif Hassan, who scored a match-winning 61, spoke about his approach and preparation. "The wicket was very good, I tried to time the ball and held my shape. Liton da was helping me. He was supporting my game, he was anticipating my game," Saif said.

"Very happy to contribute to my team. I just followed my process and the preparation was good. We had a plan against Thushara for the right-handed batsman."

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka admitted the final overs proved decisive. "It was a terrific game and we held our nerve but it wasn't enough. I was pleased about the batting. We could have done a little better in the last two overs," Asalanka said.

"We were 10-15 runs short. Dasun Shanaka batted really well and we pushed him to bat at No. 5 and he did a really good job."

Both captains agreed that the closing stages of Sri Lanka’s innings shifted the momentum. For Bangladesh, the late discipline from Mustafizur and Taskin ensured a manageable chase, while for Sri Lanka it was the moment they fell short.

Topics:

Mustafizur RahmanSaif HasanLiton DasAsia cup 2025
