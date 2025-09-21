Saif, Hridoy power Tigers to 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Super Four opener

Bangladesh began their Asia Cup Super Four campaign with a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Chasing 169, they reached the target with one ball to spare, finishing on 169/6 in 19.5 overs. Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy starred with fluent half-centuries, while Mustafizur Rahman’s brilliance with the ball earlier set up the win.

The result ended Sri Lanka’s unbeaten run in the tournament and gave Liton Das’ side a confident start to the Super Four stage. Bangladesh showed composure in a tricky chase, with Saif and Hridoy’s partnership proving decisive despite late hiccups.

Set 169 for victory, Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan cheaply in the first over, but Saif counter-attacked right away. He combined aggression with smart placement, racing to his maiden Asia Cup fifty off 36 balls. His knock of 61 from 45 balls, laced with two fours and four sixes, gave Bangladesh a solid foundation.

Liton chipped in with a brisk 23 off 16 before falling to Wanindu Hasaranga, but Hridoy ensured the innings didn’t lose momentum. The middle-order batter struck a stylish 58 off 37 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and two sixes. Together, Saif and Hridoy added 45 off 27 balls for the fourth wicket, all but sealing the contest.

The chase wasn’t without drama. Bangladesh lost a cluster of wickets late—including Hridoy and Jaker Ali—but Shamim Hossain (14*) and Nasum Ahmed (1*) held their nerve. In the end, Nasum’s single off the penultimate ball of the innings confirmed victory, sparking relief in the Bangladesh camp.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 168/7 after being asked to bat first. Their start was brisk as Pathum Nissanka (22 off 15) and Kusal Mendis (34 off 25) added 44 inside five overs. But once Taskin Ahmed removed Nissanka and Mahedi Hasan dismissed Mendis, the innings slowed. Mahedi also struck again to send back Kamil Mishara, helping Bangladesh claw back.

Dasun Shanaka, however, kept Sri Lanka afloat with a blistering 64* off 37 balls, hammering three fours and six sixes. His late onslaught, including a 50-run stand with Charith Asalanka (21 off 12), pushed Sri Lanka toward 170. At one stage, they looked set for 190-plus, but Mustafizur Rahman’s death bowling turned the tide.

The left-arm pacer returned figures of 3/20, including two wickets in the penultimate over that cost just four runs. Mahedi Hasan supported him well with 2/25, while Taskin chipped in with one wicket.

Result:

Sri Lanka – 168/7 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 64*, Kusal Mendis 34; Mustafizur Rahman 3/20, Mahedi Hasan 2/25)

Bangladesh – 169/6 in 19.5 overs (Saif Hassan 61, Towhid Hridoy 58; Hasaranga 2/22, Shanaka 2/21)

Bangladesh won by 4 wickets, with 1 ball remaining

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Saif Hassan, 3 Litton Das (capt, wk), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Jaker Ali, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Nasum Ahmed, 8 Shoriful Islam, 9 Mahedi Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamil Mishara, 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dunith Wellalage, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Nuwan Thushara