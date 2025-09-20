Bangladesh, Sri Lanka square off in Asia Cup Super Four today

Bangladesh kick off Asia Cup Super Fours by taking on Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today (Saturday).

The match starts at 8.30 PM. T Sports and Nagorik TV will broadcast the match live.

Bangladesh got a touch of luck in sealing Super Fours, that initially looked to be dangled at knife-edge.

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets to put the pre-match equation to rest, taking Bangladesh to Super Fours along with them.

An Afghan victory could have eliminated Bangladesh from Asia Cup.

Although Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka, they did their part well by edging Afghanistan by eight runs in their last group fixture.

That victory against Afghanistan, T20 World Cup semifinalist, gave Bangladesh further hope to seal a place in the final and win the Asia Cup trophy that eluded them thrice in the past.

But to stay alive in final race, a victory against Sri Lanka in Super Fours is imperative given that they would start this phase with two points adrift.

Points obtained in group phase will be carried to Super Fours.

Sri Lanka is a familiar opponent for Bangladesh, as they played against them four times in the last two months.

Bangladesh won a three-match series by 2-1 on Sri Lankan soil just two months ago before suffering a six-wicket defeat to the Lankans in the Asia Cup group fixture.

But that didn't dent their confidence as Jaker Ali Anik said after the defeat and Bangladesh justified it well by delivering against Afghanistan under massive pressure.

Sri Lanka had upper-hand over Bangladesh in overall T20 International record, winning 13 and losing eight in 21 matches.

In Asia Cup, the two sides met 18 times with Sri Lanka winning 15 and losing just three. If only the Asia Cup T20 version is considered, the result is 2-1 in Sri Lanka's favour.

In first Asia Cup T20 in 2016, Bangladesh won by 23 runs. Sri Lanka took the revenge, beating Bangladesh by two wickets in in 2022 T20 format of Asia Cup in which they eventually became champions.

Today's game is believed to give Bangladesh some edge as Sri Lanka would have to play two matches under scorching heat in less than 48 hours.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, had four days rest after Afghanistan encounter.



Squad

Bangladesh: Liton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saifuddine



Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.