Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tamim gets councillorship for Old DOHS

The BCB earlier decided to further extend the submission deadline for the BCB councilor nomination form till September 22

Update : 19 Sep 2025, 09:10 PM

Tamim Iqbal acquired councillorship from Old DOHS club as he gears up for the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) board of directors’ election.

The former national opener, touted as country’s best ever opening batter, has already expressed his interest to run for the BCB president post. Incumbent president Aminul Islam Bulbul also showed the interest for the post.

Acquiring councillorship is the first step toward the election. 

The BCB earlier decided to further extend the submission deadline for the BCB councilor nomination form till September 22.

Initially September 17 was the deadline for the submission, later it was extended to September 19.

The councilor list is important for the upcoming BCB board of directors’ election, tentatively to be held on October 4.

A total of 25 BCB board directors will be elected with 10 form the Regional and District Cricket Association councillorship category, 12 from Dhaka Metropolis Club representatives category, and one from the ‘Others’ category. The National Sports Council (NSC) will nominate the two remaining directors.

Other than Bulbul and Tamim, no one is yet to show their interest but it is expected that some may take decision about BCB top post after seeing the councilor list.

The interested person for BCB president post would have to be elected as BCB director first.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh CricketTamim Iqbal
Read More

NCL T20 to resume on Sept 26 in Sylhet

Bangladesh through to Super 4, Sri Lanka end Afghanistan’s Asia Cup hopes

Bangladesh rise to 9th in T20 rankings

Liton hails bowlers, Rashid rues missed chances

Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs to stay alive in Asia Cup

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in must-win Asia Cup clash

Latest News

UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions

Canada issues high-level alert for travel to Bangladesh

Nahid: NCP won’t join any alliance, to continue political activities independently

Wheelchair cricket vice captain Ripon wins International Icon Award 2025 in Nepal

Joty wants to leave a mark in Women’s World Cup

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x