Tamim gets councillorship for Old DOHS

Tamim Iqbal acquired councillorship from Old DOHS club as he gears up for the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) board of directors’ election.

The former national opener, touted as country’s best ever opening batter, has already expressed his interest to run for the BCB president post. Incumbent president Aminul Islam Bulbul also showed the interest for the post.

Acquiring councillorship is the first step toward the election.

The BCB earlier decided to further extend the submission deadline for the BCB councilor nomination form till September 22.

Initially September 17 was the deadline for the submission, later it was extended to September 19.

The councilor list is important for the upcoming BCB board of directors’ election, tentatively to be held on October 4.

A total of 25 BCB board directors will be elected with 10 form the Regional and District Cricket Association councillorship category, 12 from Dhaka Metropolis Club representatives category, and one from the ‘Others’ category. The National Sports Council (NSC) will nominate the two remaining directors.

Other than Bulbul and Tamim, no one is yet to show their interest but it is expected that some may take decision about BCB top post after seeing the councilor list.

The interested person for BCB president post would have to be elected as BCB director first.