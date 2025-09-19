Joty wants to leave a mark in Women’s World Cup

Bangladesh Women’s team captain Nigar Sultana Joty wants to leave a mark in her team’s second Cricket World Cup, starting September 30 in India and Sri Lanka.

In their first World Cup outing in 2022, Bangladesh grabbed a victory against Pakistan, to make it memorable one.

The skipper believes her team is ready to take stage at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, eager to build on their previous outing.

“We are super excited and hopeful, and we want to make it count for us this time,” Joty wrote in her column for the ICC.

“Our first experience of playing an ODI World Cup three years ago in New Zealand was an eye-opening experience for the team. We made history last time, securing our first-ever win at a World Cup by beating Pakistan in a game I will never forget."

Reliving the standout displays from what was a famous win, Joty added, “Fargana Hoque top-scored for us that day and has been selected again for the squad.”

"As the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh, she is vital to our success, as is Sharmin Akhter, who has responded well to moving down the order to number three." she said.

Casting her sights at the upcoming marquee tournament, Joty highlighted Bangladesh's key strengths, which aided their success at the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier this year in Pakistan.

"Sharmin scored the most runs for us as we made it through the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan,” she said.

“Also, key to our success were our spin bowlers, and I expect them to thrive in India and Sri Lanka, just as they did in Pakistan. Nahida Akter is our leading wicket-taker in ODIs and T20Is, and is such a key player for us,” she added.

Seven players from Bangladesh's Cricket World Cup 2022 squad return to the unit for the 2025 edition, providing ample experience to go with the youthful exuberance of multiple tournament debutants.

Joty concedes that the preparations on course to the tournament have been intense, with Bangladesh confident to put their best foot forward on the big stage.

“We have been practicing very hard for the last few months and hope we can be at our best game in this wonderful moment. I am seeking prayers from Bangladeshi people and fans from around the world,” she said.

Bangladesh will kickstart their Cricket World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.