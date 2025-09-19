NCL T20 to resume on Sept 26 in Sylhet

The National Cricket League (NCL) T20 is scheduled to resume on September 26, with Sylhet set to host all remaining matches of the tournament.

The second edition of the NCL T20 had been postponed indefinitely just three days after it began on September 14.

Inclement weather and poor outfield conditions at Bogra and Rajshahi-the other two original venues-allowed only one of the six scheduled matches to be completed.

In that match, Dhaka Metro defeated Rajshahi by seven wickets in a shortened five-over game.

Initially, Rajshahi and Bogra were to host the tournament simultaneously until September 19, after which the playoffs and final were to be held at Sylhet's Outer Stadium and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Following the revised plan, Sylhet, equipped with a world-class drainage system, will now host all remaining matches of the NCL T20.