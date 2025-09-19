Friday, September 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladesh through to Super 4, Sri Lanka end Afghanistan’s Asia Cup hopes

Sri Lanka rode on Kusal Mendis’ 74 to beat Afghanistan by four wickets and send Bangladesh through

Update : 19 Sep 2025, 12:44 AM

Bangladesh sealed their place in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025, thanks to Sri Lanka’s dramatic four-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night.

Courtesy of this result, Bangladesh advance with four points as the second-placed side from Group B, while Sri Lanka finish unbeaten on six. Afghanistan, despite Mohammad Nabi’s fireworks, bow out alongside Hong Kong, who lost all three matches.

For Bangladesh, the equation was straightforward: they needed Sri Lanka to win, and the islanders obliged. Chasing 170, Sri Lanka reached 171/4 in 18.4 overs.

Kusal Mendis was the hero, guiding the innings with an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, ensuring not only his team’s dominance in the group but also Bangladesh’s continuation in the tournament.

Sri Lanka’s batting revolved around Kusal’s class. He paced the innings superbly, first steadying nerves and then opening up with ten boundaries. Kusal Perera’s 28 added impetus, while captain Charith Asalanka chipped in with 17.

At the finish, Kamindu Mendis’ explosive 26 off 13 balls sealed the victory, courtesy of which Bangladesh’s Super Four dreams stayed alive.

Afghanistan’s famed bowling unit struggled to find rhythm. Rashid Khan was tidy but wicketless, while Mujeeb and Noor Ahmad were taken apart despite managing a wicket each. Even Nabi’s controlled spell could not provide the breakthroughs they desperately needed.

Earlier, Afghanistan had stumbled badly against Nuwan Thushara’s fiery opening spell. The right-arm pacer bagged 4/18, dismantling the top order to leave Afghanistan at 40/3. But Nabi turned the innings around in spectacular fashion, blasting 60 from just 22 deliveries with six towering sixes. Rashid Khan’s 24 offered support, lifting the side to a competitive 169/8.

Thanks to Sri Lanka’s win, Bangladesh now move on to face three more fixtures in the Super Four stage—against Sri Lanka once again, as well as Asian heavyweights India and Pakistan.

Topics:

Bangladesh CricketSri Lanka CricketAfghanistan CricketAsia cup 2025
