Bangladesh rise to 9th in T20 rankings

Bangladesh rose to 9th in T20 International rankings following their victory against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

The ranking improvement is also the outcome of their consistent performance in the last three months. Since they slipped to 10th in May, Bangladesh won series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands.

Also they won two matches out of three in the Asia Cup that eventually resulted in rising to 9th in this format.

Afghanistan, however, replaced Bangladesh in the 10th spot. But the rating point of the both sides is same-222, meaning Afghanistan can regain the 9th spot anytime soon.

Despite winning two matches, Bangladesh are yet to confirm their Super 4 phase in Asia Cup. The match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday will decide their fate.

A Sri Lanka victory in the match will help Bangladesh through to the next round, while an Afghan victory will leave them face some tough equations.