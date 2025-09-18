Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh rise to 9th in T20 rankings

The Tigers won two matches out of three in the Asia Cup that eventually resulted in rising to 9th in this format

Update : 18 Sep 2025, 05:17 PM

Bangladesh rose to 9th in T20 International rankings following their victory against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

The ranking improvement is also the outcome of their consistent performance in the last three months. Since they slipped to 10th in May, Bangladesh won series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands. 

Also they won two matches out of three in the Asia Cup that eventually resulted in rising to 9th in this format.

Afghanistan, however, replaced Bangladesh in the 10th spot. But the rating point of the both sides is same-222, meaning Afghanistan can regain the 9th spot anytime soon.

Despite winning two matches, Bangladesh are yet to confirm their Super 4 phase in Asia Cup. The match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka on Thursday will decide their fate. 

A Sri Lanka victory in the match will help Bangladesh through to the next round, while an Afghan victory will leave them face some tough equations.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh CricketAsia cup 2025
Read More

Liton hails bowlers, Rashid rues missed chances

Pakistan cancel press conference amid India handshake row

Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs to stay alive in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka survive Hong Kong scare for four wicket Asia Cup win

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in must-win Asia Cup clash

No Pakistan handshake aligned with government, says India captain

Latest News

EC secretary: 70% locally-procured election materials already in hand

Sensational Son bags first MLS hat-trick as LAFC beat Real Salt Lake

Akhteruddin Mahmood joins Bank Asia as DMD & CHRO

Messi, Inter Miami agree to extend contract beyond 2026

Chhatra Dal announces panel for Cucsu polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x