India, Pakistan brace for new chapter in storied rivalry

The Asia Cup stage is set in Dubai for another India–Pakistan showdown, but this one feels different.

For the first time in more than a decade, the old guard — Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan — will be watching from afar.

In their place comes a new generation tasked with carrying one of cricket’s most intense rivalries into the future.

Both teams arrive with confidence. India thrashed the UAE in their opening match, wrapping up the chase inside five overs.

Pakistan brushed aside Oman, with Shaheen Afridi leading a bowling attack that looks balanced despite questions around the batting order. For fans, though, form counts for little. India–Pakistan games are about nerves, about moments that will live in memory far longer than the scorecards.

Suryakumar Yadav, now India’s T20 captain, carries the weight of expectation. His record against Pakistan is modest — no score above 20 in five innings — but he has been India’s most audacious batter in this format.

Shubman Gill, coming off a knock in practice, is fit to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, while Sanju Samson looks set to float in the middle order.

With Dubai’s slow pitches in mind, India are likely to field a spin-heavy attack led by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

For Pakistan, Salman Agha has embraced the captaincy with bold intent, urging his batters to play without fear. Much will depend on openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan to blunt Jasprit Bumrah early.

Mohammad Nawaz, described by coach Mike Hesson as “the best spinner in the world right now,” will again be central to Pakistan’s plans on a surface expected to aid turn.

The backdrop is no less charged. This is the first India–Pakistan meeting since last year’s armed clashes in Pahalgam, adding an extra edge beyond cricket. Yet players on both sides have tried to cut through the noise.

“For us it’s just about winning the game,” India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said. Pakistan’s Saim Ayub echoed that sentiment: “We’re here not just for this match, but to win the tournament.”