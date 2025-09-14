Bangladesh left clinging to Asia Cup hopes after Sri Lanka defeat

Bangladesh’s Asia Cup run has been left hanging by a thread after a bruising loss to Sri Lanka on Saturday night.

Batting first, the problems started straight away. It took 14 balls to get the first run. Both openers went for ducks. By the fifth over, three wickets were gone for just 11. From there it was survival mode.

Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain managed to stitch something together, putting on 86 for the sixth wicket. Jaker finished unbeaten on 41, Shamim on 42. But 139 for 5 on a good surface was never likely to stretch Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka hit 50 off 34 and Kamil Mishara added 46 not out as Sri Lanka chased it down in just 14.4 overs. The margin – six wickets, 32 balls left – wrecked Bangladesh’s net run rate.

Captain Litton Das admitted the powerplay sealed their fate.

“On this wicket 140 was not enough,” he said. “We had to bowl and field better and we didn’t.”

Jaker tried to sound defiant afterwards.

“We came here to be champions. One match doesn’t change that,” he told reporters. “The Afghanistan game is do-or-die. We’ll go in with the mentality to win.”

The equation is simple now. Beat Afghanistan, and hope Sri Lanka do the same. Lose, and Bangladesh are out.