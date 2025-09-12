Recent series victory boosts Tigers ahead of SL clash

Bangladesh are upbeat to keep their winning spree in the Asia Cup as they take on Sri Lanka in their second group match at Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The match starts at 8.30 PM (Bangladesh Time) and will be aired live on T Sports and Nagorik TV.

Overcoming Sri Lanka challenge is imperative for Bangladesh to make a giant stride toward the Super 4 phase. But a defeat will leave their aspiration in limbo.

Standing on that simple equation, Bangladesh stayed confident, largely due to their recent T20 success. They won the past three series, including one against Sri Lanka, that too on Lankan den.

“We have played against Sri Lanka recently and so we knew well about their strength and weakness,” said Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

“It’s an advantage for us. Moreover we beat them in that series, which is a huge confidence booster. But that indeed mattered little considering its now past. We know Sri Lanka are a very strong T20 team and so we have to give our best.”

Despite losing the three-match series by 2-1, Sri Lanka had upper-hand over Bangladesh in overall record, winning 12 and losing eight in 20 matches.

In Asia Cup, the two sides met 17 times with Sri Lanka winning 14 and losing just three.

In first Asia Cup T20 in 2016, Bangladesh won by 23 runs. Sri Lanka took the revenge, beating Bangladesh by two wickets in 2022 T20 format of Asia Cup in which they eventually became champions.

The last Asia Cup, held in 2023 was an ODI format in which India became champions, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

Sri Lanka, however, will start their Asia Cup campaign by taking on Bangladesh as defending champions, considering they won the last Asia Cup, held in T20 format.

Bangladesh had already played against Hong Kong and made a winning start with seven-wicket victory.

Bangladesh are unlikely to tinker with the playing XI for the second match.