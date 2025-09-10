Bangladesh seek winning start to Asia Cup

Bangladesh are determined to make a winning start to the Asia Cup T20 tournament as they take on Hong Kong in their first match at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The match starts at 8.30 PM (Bangladesh Time).

Bangladesh will start as undisputed favourite against Hong Kong even though they lost the match by two wickets in their only meeting in this format back in 2014 World Cup in Chattogram.

The defeat against minnows Hong Kong,that too in front of a passionate home crowd left them in embarrassing situation, prompting a massive overhaul.

Bangladesh thereafter became a giant in white-ball format, specially in ODI cricket but somehow failed to decode the T20 cricket. However of late they showed their brilliance in this format too, winning three series in a row before going into the Asia Cup.

The past three series victory against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Netherlands will be instrumental in motivating them, said captain Liton Das.

"I think we are well prepared for the Asia Cup. The tournament will be very challenging because all teams are well equipped. We are ready to overcome the challenges. It's sure we will give our 100 percent," Liton said during captains' press conference of Asia Cup.

"We won past three series in a row and that will surely motivate us. We'll try to play our best cricket."

The Hong Kong is considered as only easy opponents in their group and so Bangladesh will try to win it by big margin as the run rate issue may come to the fore at some point.

The other two teams in Bangladesh's group are Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh played three Asia Cup finals in the past and ended up being runners-up-firstly in 2012 when they came agonizingly close but eventually lost to Pakistan by two runs.

In 2016 and 2018, they lost the final to India. Liton Das hammered a scintillating century in 2018 final but that mattered little.

Liton, however, believes this time they can touch the elusive trophy.

"We haven't tasted the championship yet - but that is history. And history is made to be broken," Liton noted.

Hong Kong had already played a game against Afghanistan and lost it by 94 runs after being restricted to just 94-9, while chasing 189-run target.

But its captain Nizakat Khan vowed to bring back the 2014 memory against Bangladesh.

Nizakat himself was the cornerstone of Hong Kong's famous victory by taking three wickets for 19 runs.

"It was very special because we beat Bangladesh on Bangladesh's backyard. We did very well, especially I did well," Nizakat recalled.

"Our spinners played very well, yes, it is a memory to savour. I really remember Nadeem Ahmed and I bowled well. We bowled as a pair, which is why Bangladesh collapsed."

No one from the 2014 Bangladesh team is in this team. After that match, the two sides will meet for the first time on Thursday.

Nizakat believes that they can replicate their feat.

"Of course we have that belief. We have players who can win matches. And T20 is a game where the complexion of the match can be changed in one or two overs. T20 is a very interesting game, who knows what can happen. Our team is well prepared.'