Taijul first Bangladeshi to be roped in SA T20

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam became the first Bangladeshi cricketers to be picked up by any team in the SA T20.

He was roped in by the Durban Super Giants for the upcoming South African franchise T20 tournament.

The soft-spoken spinner went for R500k (approximately Tk. 35 lakh) to the Super Giants during the auction of the fourth edition of the tournament, held in Johannesburg yesterday (Tuesday).

"Spinning his way into Durban's heart," announced the Super Giants official Facebook page, welcoming Taijul.

The SA T20, featuring six teams will run from January 23 to February 24 next year.