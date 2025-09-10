Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Afghanistan thrash Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener

Azmatullah Omarzai hammered a 20-ball fifty as Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup on Tuesday

Photo: Asian Cricket Council
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 10:33 AM

Azmatullah Omarzai hammered a 20-ball fifty as Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Afghanistan elected to bat first in Abu Dhabi and posted 188-6 with opener Sediqullah Atal playing the anchor role with an unbeaten 73.

His fifth-wicket partnership of 82 with Omarzai, who hit 53 off 21 balls including two fours and five sixes, proved key for Afghanistan in the Group B fixture.

Afghanistan's bowlers then combined to keep Hong Kong down to 94-9.

Temperatures early on touched 40 degrees celsius but it was the humidity in the evening that tested the fitness of the players who took regular drinks breaks.

Hong Kong bowlers struck two early blows, but Atal stood firm to put on 51 runs with veteran Mohammad Nabi, who made 33, as the two counter-attacked.

Off-spinner Kinchit Shah broke the stand to dismiss Nabi but Atal raised the run-rate with Omarzai, who raised his first T20I fifty -- the fastest by an Afghan batter -- with three sixes and a four before his departure.

Hong Kong, whose fielders dropped five catches, were never in the chase after they slipped to 22-4 inside five overs including two run-outs.

Tournament favourites India begin their campaign in Group A on Wednesday when they face hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

India and Pakistan meet on September 14 in the most awaited match of the T20 tournament, which serves as a build-up for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Topics:

CricketAfghanistan CricketAfghanistan cricket teamAsia Cup Cricket
Read More

India-Pakistan captains vow controlled aggression in Asia Cup showdown

South Africa slump to record low in humiliating ODI loss against England

Mishara stars as Sri Lanka win Zimbabwe T20 series

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

Zimbabwe level T20 series after dismissing Sri Lanka for 80

Breetzke stars as South Africa edge England by five runs for ODI series win

Latest News

The winners from Ducsu polls 2025

Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival

Dhaka’s air moderate on Wednesday morning

England thrash Serbia, Haaland stars in World Cup qualifying

Trump issues rare rebuke to Netanyahu over Qatar strikes

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x