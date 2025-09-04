Friday, September 05, 2025

Tamim links Shakib’s cricket comeback to legal battles at home

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has said that Shakib Al Hasan will only be able to resume his national career if he returns to the country and faces the legal cases pending against him

Update : 04 Sep 2025, 09:53 PM

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has said that Shakib Al Hasan will only be able to resume his national career if he returns to the country and faces the legal cases pending against him.

Speaking on a cricket podcast this week, Tamim — who is preparing to contest the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election — was asked about Shakib’s chances of returning to the national side.

The two men, once close teammates, now stand on opposite sides of the country’s cricket and political landscape.

Shakib confirms move to US Minor League, joins Atlanta Fire

Shakib, who served as an MP in the Awami League government toppled during last year’s July uprising, has been living abroad since and faces multiple charges, including one for murder.

“He’s an active cricketer, he’s a Bangladeshi cricketer,” Tamim said. “If he is fit, training, and the selectors feel he deserves a place, of course he can return. But bringing him back isn’t in my hands — there are legal matters involved.”

Tamim stressed that the board cannot intervene in court proceedings.

“To play for Bangladesh, he must first come back, train with the team, and fight his cases in court. That’s the reality. I won’t hide it. This is his country and his career. What he chooses to do is up to him,” he added.

Shakib, now 38, has not played for Bangladesh since 2024. His uncertain future continues to hang over the team amid political upheaval and a transitional phase in cricket administration.

Topics:

CricketBangladesh CricketTamim IqbalShakib al Hasan
