Rain washes out 3rd T20I after Liton show

Liton Das smashed 73 off 46 balls as Bangladesh posted 164 for four in 18.2 overs before rain washed out the 3rd and last T20I in Sylhet on Wednesday, sealing a 2-0 series win over the Netherlands.

Having lost the first two matches after batting first, the Netherlands finally won the toss and opted to bowl.

Bangladesh made five changes, leaving out both openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, as well as Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Nurul Hasan was brought in for his first T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup, having impressed with Bangladesh A in a recent series.

Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, and Shoriful Islam were also brought into the playing XI.

Liton was the main contributor in the opening 39-run partnership with Saif Hasan, who was bowled for 12 off 8 balls.

His free-flowing batting kept the scoreboard rolling, taking the team to 60-1 in just 4.1 overs before the rain hampered the game for the first time.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hit six boundaries and four sixes before being dismissed by Kyle Klein.

Klein later also dismissed Shamim Hossain, who scored 21 off 19 balls.

Jaker Ali (20 off 23 balls) and Nurul Hasan (22 off 11 balls) were unbeaten when heavy rain ultimately abandoned the match.

Liton Das was named the player of the series.

He had previously scored an unbeaten 54 off 29 balls in the first match, which Bangladesh won by eight wickets.

In the second match, his services were not needed as much, as Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck an unbeaten 54 off 40 to help Bangladesh win by nine wickets.