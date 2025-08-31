Sunday, August 31, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladesh eye series victory against Netherlands

Bangladesh oozed with confidence to confirm the three-match series as they take on Netherlands in the second T20 game in Sylhet Monday

A moment from the first T20I Photo: BCB
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 09:43 PM

Bangladesh oozed with confidence to confirm the three-match series as they take on Netherlands in the second T20 game at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Monday.

The match which starts at 6 PM will be aired live on T Sports and Nagorik TV.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 following their comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the first game.

The hosts justified their favourite tag preciously by dominating Netherlands in all departments in the first match.

Rating their performance as near perfect, captain Liton Das urged his teammates to replicate it in the second game in a bid to confirm the series with a match to go.

Pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed broke the spine of the Netherlands with 4-28 and Saif Hasan who returned to the fold after four years, complimented him with 2-18 as Netherland found them wanting.

The visitors were eventually restricted to 136-8. Hardly anyone could bet on Bangladesh's defeat in this match but the hosts needed a statement victory, which was only possible to dominate the opponents thoroughly.

And Bangladesh ticked the box emphatically. Captain Liton Das led the charge with 29 ball-54 not out that helped the side bring up the victory in just 13.3 overs.

After taking two wickets, Saif Hasan made 19 ball-36 with the willow to make his comeback a memorable one. Most importantly Saif struck two consecutive sixes to confirm the victory, which Liton believes would boost his confidence.

"The dew was a major factor, but our bowlers were brilliant. Taskin, Fizz (Mustafizur), and Saif all bowled exceptionally well," Liton said.

"While Rishad struggled to grip the ball due to the dew, their collective effort kept the target to a manageable 137 on this wicket. The momentum of the game then swung completely in our favor after Emon's explosive start in the very first over."

Bangladesh are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI as they want to confirm the series first.

Netherlands may bring up changes to the squad in a bid to stay alive in the series.

Topics:

CricketBangladesh CricketBangladesh cricket teamNetherlands cricket teamT20I
