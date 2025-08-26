Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Jessy to officiate in Women’s World Cup, US Embassy congratulates

Jessy has been selected among 14 umpires for the event, to be held from September 30 to November 2 in India and Sri Lanka

Update : 26 Aug 2025, 09:20 PM

Former Bangladesh cricketer Shathira Jakir Jessy is set to make history as the first Bangladeshi woman umpire to officiate in a senior ICC World Cup. The US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday has congratulated her, an alumna of its International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), for achieving this historic milestone.

Jessy has been selected among 14 umpires for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, to be held from September 30 to November 2 in India and Sri Lanka. 

Jessy, 34, represented Bangladesh in two ODIs and one T20I between 2011 and 2013 before moving into umpiring.

Over the years, she has officiated in major tournaments such as the Women’s Asia Cup, the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, and this year’s World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan. Her consistent performances have now earned her a coveted World Cup call-up.

The International Cricket Council hailed her appointment as a pivotal moment for the sport. “Shathira’s appointment embodies the progressive expansion of women’s roles in cricket officiating and reflects the inclusive future of the sport,” the ICC said in a statement.

Jessy called the opportunity “a long-cherished dream,” saying her recent performances in international events helped her gain recognition. Inspired by Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat, Bangladesh’s first ICC Elite Panel umpire, she hopes to join the elite panel in the future.

Her achievement is being celebrated as a breakthrough for women’s cricket in Bangladesh and South Asia, inspiring the next generation of female players and officials.

Topics:

US Embassy in DhakaBangladesh women’s cricketICC Women's Cricket World Cup
