Bangladesh squad announced for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from 30 September to 2 November.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rubya Haider Jhelik, off-spinner Nishita Akter Nishi, and top-order batter Sumaiya Akter have been included in the final squad, replacing Dilara Akter Dola, Jannatul Ferdous Sumona, and Ishma Tanjim respectively.

Rubya, who has previously represented Bangladesh in T20 internationals but is yet to play an ODI, earns her first World Cup call-up after a period of strong performances with the bat and behind the stumps.

Seventeen-year-old Nishita, the youngest member of the squad, made her international debut in 2023 during the ODI series against Pakistan. Sumaiya, former Bangladesh U19 captain, has played one ODI against Australia in March last year and impressed with her domestic and Emerging Team performances this year.

BCB Women’s Wing Chief Selector Sazzad Ahmed Mansur said “Rubya has earned her place through sheer hard work. Her development over the last six months has been outstanding. We see her as a valuable option both as a reserve keeper and backup opener."

"Nishita is young but bowls with maturity and consistency, particularly against left-handers. This experience will add depth to our spin attack. Sumaiya brings the ability to occupy the crease and accelerate when needed, along with strong fielding standards, giving us an all-round option in the top order,” he added.

Bangladesh Squad:

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice-Captain), Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 (Bangladesh Fixtures)

Warm-up Matches (Colombo)

25 September: Bangladesh vs South Africa – Colombo Cricket Club

27 September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – R. Premadasa Stadium

Group Stage Matches

2 October: Bangladesh vs Pakistan – Colombo

7 October: England vs Bangladesh – Guwahati

10 October: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Guwahati

13 October: South Africa vs Bangladesh – Visakhapatnam

16 October: Australia vs Bangladesh – Visakhapatnam

20 October: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Navi Mumbai

26 October: India vs Bangladesh – Navi Mumbai

Knockout Stage

29 October: Semifinal 1 – Guwahati or Colombo

30 October: Semifinal 2 – Navi Mumbai

2 November: Final – Navi Mumbai or Colombo