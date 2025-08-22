Nurul, Saif return as Bangladesh announce Asia Cup squad

Bangladesh on Friday have named their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, with two notable inclusions grabbing the spotlight.

Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan has earned a recall to the T20I setup after almost three years, his last appearance coming during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Top-order batter Saif Hassan also finds his way back into the side.

Liton Das will continue to captain the Tigers, having recently guided them to historic back-to-back T20I series wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home.

The Asia Cup, featuring eight of the continent’s top sides, will be a key step in Bangladesh’s preparations for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Placed in Group B, they will face Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

Before the Asia Cup, Bangladesh will also play a three-match T20I series against the Netherlands in Sylhet, beginning on August 30.

Squad:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Standby (Asia Cup only): Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud