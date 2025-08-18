Monday, August 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Mahidul to lead Bangladesh A in Australia

BCB Sunday announced the 14-member squad for the lone 4-dayer against South Australia in Darwin with Mahidul Islam Ankon named captain

Mahidul Islam Ankon
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 01:25 AM

Bangladesh Cricket Board Sunday announced the 14-member squad for the lone four-day match against South Australia in Darwin with wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon named captain.

The four-dayer will get underway in the Northern Territory city on August 28 after the conclusion of the ongoing Top End Twenty20 series.

Half of the Bangladesh A squad have Test match experience while pacer Mohammad Enamul Haque also features after a good domestic campaign. 

Musfik Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Ripon Mondol form part of the pace bowling battery while Nayeem Hasan, Rakibul Hasan and Hasan Murad have been included as spinners.

Bangladesh A squad: Mahidul Islam Ankon (captain), Saif Hasan, Iftekhar Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Amit Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Mohammad Enamul Haque, Hasan Mahmud

Topics:

CricketBCBHasan MahmudBangladesh A cricket teamMahidul Islam Ankon
Read More

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Maxwell leads Australia to T20 series win over South Africa

Bob Simpson: Australian cricket captain and influential coach

Smith eager for Ashes after England-India series

Former Australian cricket captain and coach Bob Simpson dies

Bethell to become England's youngest captain

Latest News

Mahfuj Alam: 'Notun Kuri' will help flourish young talents

Brazilian keeper Fabio equals Shilton record for most games played

BNP asks rank and file to speed up new membership drive

Arsenal battle to beat Man Utd, world champions Chelsea held by Palace

'Navigating transformations to ensure business sustainability'

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x