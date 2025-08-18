Mahidul to lead Bangladesh A in Australia

Bangladesh Cricket Board Sunday announced the 14-member squad for the lone four-day match against South Australia in Darwin with wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon named captain.

The four-dayer will get underway in the Northern Territory city on August 28 after the conclusion of the ongoing Top End Twenty20 series.

Half of the Bangladesh A squad have Test match experience while pacer Mohammad Enamul Haque also features after a good domestic campaign.

Musfik Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Ripon Mondol form part of the pace bowling battery while Nayeem Hasan, Rakibul Hasan and Hasan Murad have been included as spinners.

Bangladesh A squad: Mahidul Islam Ankon (captain), Saif Hasan, Iftekhar Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Amit Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Mohammad Enamul Haque, Hasan Mahmud