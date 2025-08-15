Friday, August 15, 2025

Bangladesh A begin with defeat in Australia’s Top End T20 Series

Replying to Pakistan Shaheens’ 227/4, Bangladesh A were dismissed for 148 in 16.5 overs in their return to the event after a 1st appearance in 2024 where they finished runners-up

Saif Hasan
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 07:35 PM

Bangladesh A opened their campaign in the Top End Twenty20 Series with a 79-run loss against Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin Thursday.

Replying to Pakistan Shaheens’ 227/4, Bangladesh A were dismissed for 148 in 16.5 overs in their return to the event after a first appearance in 2024 where they finished runners-up.

Yasir Khan (62), Khawaja Nafay (61) and Abdul Samad (56*) struck fifties for Pakistan Shaheens while Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby bagged one wicket each for Bangladesh A.

In pursuit of 228, Bangladesh A tried to maintain the scoring rate accordingly but lost their way after fall of wickets at regular intervals, and especially following the departures of top-scorer Saif Hasan (57) and Jishan Alam (33).

And with the exception of captain Nurul Hasan (22), none of the other batters reached double digit.

Saad Masood and Faisal Akram took three wickets apiece for Pakistan Shaheens while Mohammad Wasim picked up two.

Bangladesh A will next take on Nepal Saturday before matches against Perth Scorchers, Northern Territory Strike, Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers.

Topics:

CricketNurul HasanSaif HasanHasan MahmudBangladesh A cricket team
