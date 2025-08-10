Monday, August 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rizan-powered Bangladesh beat South Africa to win U19 tri-series

Rizan Hossain shines with a vital 95 and a 5-wicket haul to inspire Bangladesh’s victory

Bangladesh players celebrate with the Under-19 tri-series trophy after beating South Africa in Sunday’s final in Harare
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 08:26 AM

Bangladesh Under-19 team clinched the tri-nation U-19 tournament title with a commanding 33-run victory over South Africa U-19 in the final at Harare Sports Club Sunday.

After posting a competitive 269 for five, Bangladesh bowled out the South African side for 236 in 48.4 overs, successfully defending the target and sealing a memorable win.

Middle-order batsman Rizan Hossain was the standout performer for Bangladesh, narrowly missing out on a well-deserved century with a crucial 95 off 96 balls.

His innings featured 10 fours and was pivotal in stabilizing the innings after a shaky start. 

Rizan also contributed significantly with the ball, delivering a tight spell of 8.4 overs, conceding just 34 runs and picking up five wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.92.

Final: Bangladesh U-19 269/5 (Rizan 95, Kalam 65, Mbatha 2/50) beat South Africa U-19 236 in 48.4 overs (Lagadien 40, Rizan 5/34, Fahad 3/50) by 33 runs 

Earlier, Bangladesh's innings began on a fragile note as they lost early wickets, reduced to 65 for three following a top-order collapse after being sent in to bat.

However, the innings was steadied thanks to a resolute partnership between Rizan and Kalam Siddiki.

The duo put together a vital 117-run stand for the fourth wicket, with Kalam scoring a valuable 65.

The partnership was broken by Bandile Mbatha, who claimed Kalam’s wicket and ended up with the best bowling figure for South Africa, taking two wickets for 50 runs.

Rizan looked set to reach his maiden U-19 ton but was denied when he was run out just five runs short of the milestone.

In the lower-order, Mohammad Abdullah contributed a quickfire 38 not out off just 29 balls to help Bangladesh reach a strong total.

Chasing 270 for victory, South Africa started their innings with some resistance, but Bangladesh’s bowling attack, led by Rizan, ensured that the junior Proteas never got comfortable.

Rizan’s five-wicket haul spearheaded the bowling effort, supported well by Al Fahad (three wickets for 50 runs) and Shadhin Islam (two wickets for 34 runs).

Notable South African batsmen included Adnaan Lagadien, who top-scored with 40 off 31 balls, and Jason Rowles, who contributed 35.

However, neither was able to anchor the innings effectively enough and help chase down the target.

CricketBCBBangladesh CricketSouth Africa CricketBangladesh U19 cricket team
