Dropped Labuschagne plots Ashes return

Dropped Australian Test star Marnus Labuschagne says he is determined to bounce back and prove the doubters wrong, putting his hand up to open in the Ashes series against England.

The long-time No 3 was axed from Australia's Test tour of the West Indies in June and July after a sustained lean spell.

In his first comments since, he told The Australian newspaper Sunday that it may have been a blessing in disguise.

"It was tough because you never want to be dropped," the 31-year old said.

"But almost as soon as their (selectors) words came out my mind shifted straight away to, 'Okay, how am I playing the Ashes...how do I make that happen?'.

"This has given me an opportunity to reflect and not having the pressure of the media saying, 'Marnus has got to go'.

"There is a tipping point but it's something I thrive on, proving the doubters wrong and being able to find a way.

"Missing those West Indies Tests gave me the chance to sit back and think, 'This is where I want to be and this is how I'm going to get there'."

The 58-Test veteran was moved from his regular spot at three to open in the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa in June, where he scored 17 and 22 before being dropped.

But with his replacement, the teenager Sam Konstas, struggling at the top of the order, Labuschagne said he was ready to give it another crack.

"I would be happy to do that - I would love to," he said, with Cameron Green ably filling the No 3 slot in the West Indies.

"If opener is where I need to bat to be playing in the Test team, that's fine.

"If you had asked me where I prefer to bat, obviously I have batted at three my whole career, but at this stage you don't get a choice."

Labuschagne returns to action for Australia in three home one-dayers against South Africa this month.

He will then switch his attention to the Sheffield Shield, hoping to impress selectors enough to earn a recall for the five-Test Ashes series starting in Perth on November 21.