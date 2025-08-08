Australia hopefuls eye Ashes auditions on India tour

Sam Konstas has been named in the 14-member Australia A squad that is scheduled to tour India in September to take part in two red-ball matches.

Fellow opener Nathan McSweeney also makes it to the squad in a bid to fight for a place in The Ashes squad.

Konstas' poor form with the bat continued in the recently concluded West Indies series, where the youngster was not able to cross the score of 30 after a successful debut against India.

Australia great Ricky Ponting suggested Konstas should be persisted with ahead of the Ashes series at the end of the year and the tour of India will provide the youngster with further opportunities to improve his game.

Australia chair of selectors George Bailey feels he is dealing with the situation well and hopes the Australia A series will help him regain his touch.

"After his return (from the West Indies), he has reflected on that (his performances), put a few things into his training and has launched himself back into getting ready for India," Bailey said.

The Aussie captain Pat Cummins, however, continues to back Konstas, who Australia would hope can solve their top order hitch before the big Ashes series, which will also be Australia's first home series in the new World Test Championship cycle.

Talking about the squad A selections, Bailey said the team has been picked with a lens on the upcoming two to five years.

"We have got a Test tour to India in 2027 and we hope repeated experiences in these conditions will assist players in developing an effective method and understanding of their game for future sub-continent tours," Bailey added.

"We are trying to strike that balance and trying to be upfront with the lot of players around that, depending on when and where they fit in the schedule, sometimes the design around them is slightly different."

Jake Weatherald was not included in the squad after a good Australia A series against Sri Lanka, but remains in contention for an Ashes spot after piling on a mountain of runs in domestic.

"He is doing a lot of things right, isn't he? His performance in the Australia A series has been awesome," Bailey noted.

"The clear focus for him is to just continue that and be consistent.

"A lot of selection is potentially being at the right place at the right time, and the easiest way to combat that is to be scoring runs consistently. If he starts the year as he had last year, he will be well in the mix (for The Ashes)."

Bailey reiterated that he is aware of the interest around The Ashes series and thinks it puts players in a really good position with expectations from both the public and themselves.

Earlier, former Australia captain and International Cricket Council’s Hall of Famer Ponting also wanted the team to be patient with Konstas while throwing in names of McSweeney and Jason Sangha, who he thinks would be in the selection radar for The Ashes.

Sangha has been named in the A squad, alongside pacers Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris, who are both a part of the One Day International series against South Africa.

Australia A squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.