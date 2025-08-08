Tamim set to return after six months in NCL T20

Tamim Iqbal is set to return to competitive cricket after six months having recovered from a heart attack earlier in March this year.

The former Bangladesh captain suffered the harrowing health scare on the field while playing in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League but has since recuperated well and will make a comeback in the domestic circuit next month.

Besides Tamim, veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah will also take part in the upcoming edition of the National Cricket League Twenty20, slated to be held in Bogra, Rajshahi and Sylhet.

The country’s finest opening batter is set to feature for his home division Chittagong, informed Bangladesh Cricket Board director and chief of the tournament committee, Akram Khan, to the media in Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Thursday.

The southpaw has already retired from international cricket, alongside Mahmudullah, while Mushfiq is still playing Tests.

While Tamim played four matches, and Mushfiq two, in the previous edition of the NCL T20, Mahmudullah did not turn out.

Unlike Tamim, Mushfiq expressed interest to the selectors that he would like to change teams from his home division Rajshahi to Sylhet, while Mahmudullah’s destination has yet to be known.

Starting on September 14, Bogra and Rajshahi will hold one game each day in the league phase before Sylhet International Stadium hosts the semi-finals and final.

Chittagong’s MA Aziz Stadium missed out as a venue owing to a lack of desirable pitches, said Akram.

BCB is mulling making the entire tournament into a day-night event.

Prize money has been increased in the competition from Tk25,000 in the last edition to Tk40,000.