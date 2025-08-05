Test cricket: Still alive and kicking

The beauty and intensity of Test cricket continue to amaze fans around the world, as the cricketing world recently witnessed two fascinating series — the newly concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In an era where franchise T20 leagues have dominated the spotlight over the last 10–15 years, and with many cricketers opting for shorter formats, it is often believed that the charm of Test cricket has faded into the background.

Many players have moved away from the longest format of the game, focusing instead on T20 cricket — drawn by its fast pace and the massive financial rewards it offers.

Yet, despite the overwhelming popularity of franchise cricket, Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge — a true test of a player's skill, endurance, and temperament.

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy proved that Test cricket is still very much alive, and its future is secure.

Australia hosted and won the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 3–1 margin. The scoreline might suggest a dominant performance by the hosts, but the series was one of the most intriguing in recent memory.

It was a broadcast hit, with fans across the globe following the gripping action closely. The atmosphere was electric, as spectators were treated to world-class performances from both sides.

One of the brightest sparks of the series was Jasprit Bumrah. His incisive fast-bowling spells were a treat to watch throughout the series.

The battle between rookie Australian opener Sam Konstas and Bumrah with the new ball during the Boxing Day Test will be talked about for years. Konstas attempted to counterattack to break the shackles — and eventually succeeded.

All five days of the Boxing Day Test were sold out. With a record-breaking total attendance, it sent a powerful message: Test cricket still has the power to pack stadiums. With fans cheering and the atmosphere buzzing, it was a remarkable setting for a series that kept global audiences on the edge of their seats.

The trend continued with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy — a thrilling five-match series between hosts England and India held over the past six weeks. The quality of cricket and the overall intensity of the series once again reignited worldwide interest in Test cricket.

Every match had its high points — whether it was belligerent batting, disciplined bowling, or high-stakes tactical battles. Indian fans celebrated Shubman Gill’s dazzling performances with the bat, while England’s record-breaking Joe Root reminded everyone why his name will be etched in the record books for generations to come.

Both teams had numerous standout performers, and in the end, cricket was the ultimate winner — in sessions filled with intensity where both batters and bowlers fought hard for every advantage.

Mohammad Siraj’s heroic performance at The Oval clinched victory for India, leading the charge with a spell that will remain etched in the minds of cricket lovers. His efforts were a reminder of why Test cricket is such a compelling contest — between bat and ball, where no player is ever entirely safe.

Many argue that the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be remembered alongside the iconic 2005 Ashes series, often regarded as one of the greatest Test series of all time. The intensity, the high stakes, and the nail-biting finishes made this contest one of the most famous in cricketing history. This series, too, may go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, in Test history.

The atmosphere throughout was electric, with packed crowds at every venue in England. From the first ball to the final day, the energy never dropped — fans turned up in droves to witness a spectacle that captivated hearts and minds.

In conclusion, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has stood as a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket. While T20 leagues continue to generate buzz and grab headlines, Test cricket is alive and going well.

Its purity, its challenge, and its timeless charm will always hold a special place in the hearts of cricket fans.

No matter how vibrant and expansive the world of franchise cricket becomes, Test cricket will remain the pinnacle — a format that brings out the best in players and continues to thrill audiences around the world.