Bangladesh-Netherlands T20I fixtures announced

Bangladesh Cricket Board Monday announced the dates for the three-match Twenty20 international series against the Netherlands.

All the matches, scheduled for August 30, September 1 and 3, will begin at 6pm at Sylhet International Stadium.

The Dutch will arrive on August 26 after India had earlier postponed their tour of Bangladesh, comprising three One Day Internationals and as many T20Is.

Bangladesh have won four of their five T20I encounters against the Netherlands with the Dutch side’s only victory coming in 2012.

Ahead of the series, the Tigers will take part in a preparation camp starting Wednesday under the supervision of Nathan Kiely, the strength and conditioning coach, with focus on fitness.

Head coach Phil Simmons will then oversee the skill camp from Monday also featuring power-hitting coach Julian Wood and sports psychologist David Scott.

Following the Netherlands T20Is, the men in red and green will fly off to the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup T20 where they will face Hong Kong in their opening game on September 11.