Nurul to lead Bangladesh A in Australia

Nurul will lead the 15-member Bangladesh A squad at the Top End T20 Series to be held in Darwin later this month

Nurul Hasan
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 12:44 AM

Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan will lead the 15-member Bangladesh A squad at the Top End Twenty20 Series to be held in Darwin, Australia later this month.

The Bangladesh side are making a return to the event after a first appearance in 2024 where they finished runners-up.

The Bangladesh A side will depart from Dhaka Thursday for matches against Pakistan A, Nepal, Perth Scorchers, Northern Territory Strike, Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers, which will be followed by the semi-finals and final.

In what will be an invaluable tour for those hoping to break into the Bangladesh national team, Bangladesh A will also play a four-day game against South Australia.

Squad: Nurul Hasan (Captain), Saif Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Jishan Alam, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Afif Hossain, Tufayel Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi, Naeem Hasan, Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Mahmud

