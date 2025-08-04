Siraj stars as India beat England by six runs in fifth-Test thriller

Mohammed Siraj was India's hero as they beat England by just six runs in a thrilling fifth Test at the Oval on Monday to end the series level at 2-2.

England, set 374 to win, were bowled out for 367, with fast bowler Siraj taking 5-104, including a sensational burst of 3-9 on Monday's final morning.

It is India's narrowest winning margin in a Test match.

"For us as a team that wasn't given a chance in this series, for us to fight back and fight in every game and get a result which is 2-2 (is great)," India's KL Rahul told Sky Sports.

"It might seem like a draw but for Indian Test cricket going into the future it will rank right at the top.

"From this, we will go on and win many more series outside of India," the opening batsman added.

After resuming on 339-6, England lost four wickets for 28 runs on the final morning of a dramatic series.

But England were soon 354-8, 20 runs shy of victory, after outstanding paceman Siraj, the leading bowler on either side this series, struck twice to remove Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton.

When injured England last man Chris Woakes came into bat with his left-arm strapped up owing to an injured shoulder, England still needed 17 more runs for victory.

Gus Atkinson hit a six off Siraj before England got the target down to single figures.

But Siraj set the seal on a superb series by bowling Atkinson (17) as he knocked over the batsman's off stump to spark delirious scenes among the India team and their supporters in south London.

India were without Jasprit Bumrah at the Oval after deciding to stand by a decision to only play the world's top-ranked Test bowler in three games of this five-match series -- a figure the fast bowler reached during last week's drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford.