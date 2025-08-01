Friday, August 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE to play T20I tri-series

The 3 teams will participate in a tri-series of T20Is to tune up for next month's Asia Cup followed by the T20 World Cup next year

Collage image of Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE cricket team
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 08:13 PM

Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates will participate in a tri-series of Twenty20 international matches to tune up for next month's Asia Cup followed by the T20 World Cup next year.

"The tri-series will feature teams from Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UAE from August 29 to September 7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium," the Pakistan Cricket Board said Friday.

The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for the Asian Cricket Council's T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, it added.

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the T20 World Cup in February-March next year.

The opening match of the tri-series tournament will be played between Afghanistan and Pakistan on August 29. 

Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on September 7.

FIXTURES

August 29 – Afghanistan v Pakistan

August 30 – UAE v Pakistan

September 1 – UAE v Afghanistan

September 2 – Pakistan v Afghanistan

September 4 – Pakistan v UAE

September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE

September 7 – Final 

Topics:

CricketPakistan cricket teamPCBAfghanistan cricket teamUAE cricket team
Read More

Santner takes four, Kiwis win first Zimbabwe Test by nine wickets

Injured Woakes set to miss rest of India decider

Mitchell: NZ lead crucial on tricky pitch in 1st Zimbabwe Test

England strike as India struggle in Oval decider

Brendan Taylor to return after 3.5-year ban

Gill: Oval groundsman caused unnecessary row

Latest News

DMP investigating Basundhara residential area ‘conspiratorial meeting’

Former adviser Yasmeen Murshed laid to rest at Banani Graveyard

Retailers flout LPG price cap, charge Tk150–200 more despite BERC order

Ex-national player Khalid Jamil named India football coach

Diaz: Wirtz said he would enjoy Bayern move

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x