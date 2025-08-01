Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE to play T20I tri-series

Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates will participate in a tri-series of Twenty20 international matches to tune up for next month's Asia Cup followed by the T20 World Cup next year.

"The tri-series will feature teams from Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UAE from August 29 to September 7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium," the Pakistan Cricket Board said Friday.

The T20I tournament will serve as a launching pad for the teams to prepare for the Asian Cricket Council's T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, it added.

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the T20 World Cup in February-March next year.

The opening match of the tri-series tournament will be played between Afghanistan and Pakistan on August 29.

Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on September 7.

FIXTURES

August 29 – Afghanistan v Pakistan

August 30 – UAE v Pakistan

September 1 – UAE v Afghanistan

September 2 – Pakistan v Afghanistan

September 4 – Pakistan v UAE

September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE

September 7 – Final