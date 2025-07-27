Unbeaten Kiwis clinch T20 tri-series after edging Proteas by three runs

Matt Henry took two wickets in the final over as New Zealand beat South Africa by three runs in the final of the Zimbabwe Twenty20 international tri-series at Harare Sports Club Saturday.

Chasing New Zealand's total of 180 for five, South Africa were on the brink of victory when big-hitting Dewald Brevis hit 15 runs, including two sixes, off the penultimate over from Zakary Foulkes.

South Africa needed seven off the last over.

It seemed Brevis might have hit another six off the second ball but Michael Bracewell on the deep midwicket boundary held a high hit and calmly tossed the ball up before crossing the rope and then stepping back to complete the catch.

Three runs were scored off the next two balls before Daryl Mitchell held a diving catch at long-on to dismiss George Linde.

Henry closed out the match with a dot ball.

Fast bowler Henry was named player of the match as well as player of the tournament after finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets.

"South Africa got off to a flier," Henry said of South Africa's opening stand of 92 between Lhuan-dre Pretorius (51) and Reeza Hendricks (37).

"It’s a credit to our team for staying in the fight, knowing wickets can change things."

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner also praised the ability of his players to "hang in there" on what he said was the best pitch for batting of the tournament.

"Guys stepped up on different occasions throughout this tri-series," said Santner.

"There were a lot of challenges with the ball today but the guys were ready and really clear on how they wanted to operate."

South African captain Rassie van der Dussen said he was proud of the way a young team missing several leading players had competed.

"A centimetre more and the result would have been different," he said.

Tim Seifert (30) and Devon Conway (47) put on 75 for New Zealand’s first wicket and Rachin Ravindra contributed a hard-hit 47 off 27 balls before South Africa’s tactic of bowling low full tosses kept the total in check towards the end of the innings.

South Africa also lost momentum after their fast start before Brevis slammed 31 off 16 balls with three sixes – which so nearly could have been four.

A lengthy check was needed by the television umpire to determine whether Bracewell had stepped on the boundary rope while still holding the ball.

BRIEF SCORE

New Zealand 180/5 (Ravindra 47, Conway 47) beat South Africa 177/6 (Dre-Pretorius 51, Henry 2/19) by 3 runs