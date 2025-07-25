Lord's to host historic women's Test match in 2026

Lord's will host a women's Test for the first time next year when England play India at the London ground.

The dates for the historic fixture were announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board Thursday as part of the full 2026 home schedule for both the men's and women's teams.

England women's last home Test, in 2023, ended in defeat to Australia at Trent Bridge in a match played over five days, but the India game will revert to the usual women's format of four days, played from July 10 to 13.

The team also has white-ball series against New Zealand, India and Ireland.

England's men will face New Zealand in a three-match Test series in June, with three Tests to follow against Pakistan, starting in August.

The white-ball team take on India in July in five Twenty20s and three one-day internationals, with Sri Lanka visiting in September.