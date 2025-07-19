Tigers aim to carry momentum against Pakistan

Confident Bangladesh T20 team aim to carry the momentum from their recently concluded Sri Lanka series win and look for a bright start to the three-match series against visiting Pakistan at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium today.

Bangladesh batters scored runs in their last two T20Is against a spirited Sri Lankan side, and particularly, Tiger skipper Litton Das’s performance is a massive boost for the hosts ahead of their contest against a competitive Pakistan side.

Pakistan are clearly ahead in head-to-head records, leading 19-3 in the T20 format against Bangladesh, but Bangladesh’s home conditions and Mirpur’s tricky wicket can be essential factors in the series.

Bangladesh lost the away series convincingly against Pakistan 0-3 in May this year, but a new series brings new hope for the Tigers. The Bangladesh captain said the team is eager to play better cricket compared to their opponents and apply the lessons learned from their recent T20I series.

“We played to win in Pakistan (in May) as well, but unfortunately, we did not play well as a team. But we made a strong comeback in the Sri Lanka series even after losing the first game. A series win against Sri Lanka on their home soil gave confidence to the players in our team.

But we have to admit that Pakistan are a different opposition, and we are also playing in slightly different conditions. The Sri Lanka series win is past for us. Now we must regroup and play well to defeat our next opponent.

The conditions will be challenging for both sides. We want to play good cricket overall and carry the momentum,” said Bangladesh captain Litton during the pre-match press conference in Mirpur yesterday.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha admitted that Bangladesh can be a dangerous side in their home conditions and expects a tough contest from the hosts.

“We have changed the way we want to play, but knowing the conditions is going to be the key. If the conditions allow us to play aggressively, then we’ll surely play that way; otherwise, we’ll adjust accordingly. In our training, we have made an effort to create match-like situations to prepare for game-ready conditions.

Bangladesh are a tough opposition, especially in their home conditions. We know what challenges are going to be thrown at us, and we are very excited to play here.”

The match will start at 6 pm local time.